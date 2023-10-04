IPSC Table Tennis Championship hosted by Emerald Heights International School, Indore

Emerald Heights International School, Indore, recently hosted the IPSC (Indian Public Schools’ Conference) Table Tennis Championship, where 190 boys from 13 schools showcased their skills in the exciting world of table tennis. It was a remarkable event, filled with intense competition and sportsmanship.

The Doon School secured a Gold medal in the U-17 category and Bronze medals in both the U-14 and U-19 categories.

We proudly announce the selection of our students – Aditya Dungarpur, Atharv Jain, Uday Rana, and Shreedhar Gupta – to represent the IPSC teams in the upcoming SGFI competition. Their dedication and skill have earned them this prestigious opportunity.