The Doon School Secures First Place in Orchestra at Izhaar-e-Hunar 2025

The Doon School’s Music Department achieved a first place in ‘Anahat’ (Orchestra) at the annual cultural festival Izhaar-e-Hunar, hosted by Hopetown Girls School, Dehradun. Represented by a 15-member student orchestra, the team delivered an outstanding performance, reflecting the School’s commitment to musical excellence.