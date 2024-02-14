Jaipur Literature Festival 2024

A delegation of seventeen students of S and B forms, accompanied by Mr. Sabyasachi Ghosh and Mr. Satya Sharva Sharma attended the annual Jaipur Literature Festival from the 2nd to the 4th of February.

Amidst Jaipur’s rich cultural heritage, the boys were exposed to talks and interactive panel discussions featuring renowned authors and learned bibliophiles from around the world, each with unique experiences to share. All aspects of society were addressed and challenged along the way, with the help of books – from history and religion, to politics and the future of our country.

Apart from attending official sessions, students also had the privilege of engaging in offstage personal conversations with journalists, diplomats, ‘old boys’ and high ranking officials of the Indian government, both retired and in-service, to whom they posed wide-ranging questions about all walks of life.

The festival served as an apt depiction of India’s diverse cultural mix alongside the mix of genres of not just literature, but music and art too – with the variety of small business stalls only making the atmosphere more diversely satisfying for all age groups. This was especially visible in and around the bookstore, with a frenzy of people purchasing books and getting them signed from the very authors – an experience that’d be difficult to replicate at such a scale.

The delegation hopes to retain all learnings and successfully implement the same in their journey through school.