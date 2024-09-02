Junior English Debates Invitational’24

Debates on parental involvement in today’s educational set-up is very relevant. The house debated a motion, and the Proposition, represented by Vasant Valley School, debated that parents should play a significant role in a child’s education. They exemplified their arguments by stating that parents play a major role in establishing values and discipline, academic achievement, providing encouragement and support when their child is facing difficulties. For the Opposition, Neerja Modi School, said that over-parenting kills autonomy; hands-off parenting makes them become self-motivated and a lot better equipped for adulthood.

The Opposition won the debate with the debate pointing to promoting independence and balanced parent-to-child relationships. The discussion reflects broader questions about how best to support children’s development in a rapidly changing world, where the roles of parents, educators, and students themselves are constantly evolving.