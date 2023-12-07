Junior English Debating Invitational Cup 2023

The Junior English Debating Invitational Cup took place on the 16th and 17th of November. The Doon School was represented by two teams – Doon School Martyn and Doon School Foot. Doon School Martyn was represented by Shiven Singh, Viransh Jain and Nanda Karumudi. Doon School Foot was represented by Aditya Koradia, Hrishikesh Aiyer and Agastya Chamaria.

After 4 rounds of intense debating, four teams broke through to the Semi-Final Round – Doon School Martyn, Welham Boys’ School, Shri Ram School, Moulsari and Vivek High School. In the semi-final round, Doon School Martyn defeated Vivek High School and Shri Ram School, Moulsari defeated Welham Boys’ School to reach the final round.

In the finals, Shri Ram School, Moulsari defeated the Doon School Martyn Team. Samikshak Jairath from Shri Ram School, Moulsari won the Most Promising Speaker and Veer Singh Ahluwalia from Shri Ram School, Moulsari won the Best Speaker in the Finals.

Congratulations!