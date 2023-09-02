Junior Football Tournament 2023

The Doon School is proud to announce the successful completion of the Junior Football Tournament, held from August 28th to September 1st, 2023!

Twelve teams battled it out on the field, showcasing their remarkable sportsmanship and skills. The tournament was played on a league-cum-knockout basis, making every match a thrilling spectacle!

The Doon School Junior School team displayed sheer determination and outstanding teamwork throughout the tournament. We congratulate all the participating schools for their exceptional performance and sportsmanship!

Thank you to all the teams for making this tournament a memorable success!

#JuniorFootballTournament #DoonSchoolSports #SportsAtDoon