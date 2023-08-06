Posted on : August 6, 2023

The Doon School boys Yuvan Kamdar, Nipurn Bhoopal, and Aryan Ranjan participated in Kamera Obscure ‘23 organised by Welham Boys’ School.

Guided by ‘The Storm Within’ theme, the boys scripted, shot, and edited their film in the 3 days event. With Yuvan’s photographic finesse, they aced both realms. A workshop by Mr. Manaas Lal – a renowned artist who has his work published in several esteemed publications such as Vogue, added depth to their skills.

The Doon School team bagged 3rd place in Videography. Interactions with like-minded enthusiasts fuelled their learning with limitless possibilities in the world of media!

