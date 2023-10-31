Kashmir House C Form Students’ on mid-term Excursion to Gangotri

The awaited midterm excursion proved to be a captivating exploration of the mesmerising wilderness nestled in the lap of the Uttarakhand mountains, with Gangotri as our focal point. Amidst the rugged terrain and pristine beauty, the taste buds were tantalised by the presence of familiar junk food, offering a comforting touch in the midst of the untamed natural surroundings, however, the local guide treated the students with a delightful array of dishes, including Rajma Chawal, Dal, and more reflecting the rich culinary diversity of the region.

As they embraced the tranquillity of the place, a visit to the revered Gangotri Temple left them in awe of its sacred significance, deepening their understanding of the spiritual roots embedded in this picturesque region. The journey, however, was not without its challenges. The rigorous trek from Gangotri to Chirbhasa tested their physical endurance and mental fortitude.

Despite the demanding terrain, the allure of Gaumukh, the snout of the Gangotri Glacier, beckoned them. Regrettably, the unforgiving nature of high altitudes led to some of our students comrades falling prey to altitude sickness and only six being able to make it to Bhojbhasa, trekking a total distance of twenty-eight kilometres in total.

Though the student’s aspirations to reach Gaumukh remained unfulfilled, the experience instilled within them a profound respect for the unpredictable yet mesmerising facets of nature’s grandeur.

As they left Gangotri, the students carried with them not just memories but also a newfound appreciation for the delicate balance between human ambition and the forces of the natural world.