The 3rd Annual KULTURA FESTA, hosted by The Doon School’s Modern Foreign Languages Society, was a vibrant celebration of language, culture, and creativity, uniting 5 schools for a day filled with competition, collaboration, and cultural exchange. The event featured a diverse array of engaging competitions, from the History, Culture, and Geography Quiz, which explored the rich histories of Europe and Latin America, to the final round focused on “Echoes of Women Empowerment: Language, Literature and Art”. Students also showcased their artistic flair through T-shirt Painting, demonstrated their poetic talents in the Impromptu Poem Recitation, and captivated the audience with their musical performances in the Singing competition.

Beyond the events, the KULTURA FESTA provided a unique opportunity for students to connect, share their experiences, and engage in meaningful conversations about language learning and cultural exploration. The Food Festival was a delightful addition, offering a taste of authentic cuisines from the countries represented in the students’ language studies. With its emphasis on creativity, cultural exchange, and learning. This year’s KULTURA FESTA was an overwhelming success, leaving participants inspired and eagerly anticipating the next celebration of language and culture.