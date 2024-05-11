Like my Vid

The “LikeMyVid” workshop employed a card game format coupled with discussions to elucidate the mechanisms of algorithms driven by machine learning. Divided into three segments, each focused on likes, shares, and upvotes, respectively, students engaged in small groups to navigate through the game dynamics. Intermittent discussions facilitated deeper understanding of algorithmic processes. Thought-provoking inquiries concerning personal online presence were introduced, fostering digital literacy among participants. Moreover, insights into how colleges manage students’ online activities were shared, adding practical relevance. Through interactive gameplay and dialogue, the workshop effectively equipped students with knowledge about algorithmic functioning while encouraging critical reflection on their digital footprint.