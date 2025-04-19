Martyn House D Formers at Sursinghdhar

New Beginnings, Big Adventures

The D Form students of Martyn House embarked on their first adventure together as part of the Mid Term trip to the Tehri Retreat in Sursinghdhar, Uttarakhand. This five-day journey was designed to foster outdoor learning, resilience, and teamwork as the new students settled into life at school.

Upon arrival, the students engaged in team-building activities, breaking the ice and forming lasting connections. The following day, they set off on a scenic 7-8 km trek to the ancient Shiva temple at Ghantakaran, surrounded by pine forests and serene landscapes. The adventure continued with a wilderness survival skills workshop, where they learned essential outdoor techniques like shelter building and first aid.

On Day 4, the group took on exciting challenges such as valley crossing and rope ladder climbing, followed by team games to boost collaboration. The trip concluded with a peaceful sunrise trek and a return to Dehradun, leaving the students with unforgettable memories of friendship, growth, and exploration.

This Mid Term trip not only introduced the students to the wonders of nature but also laid the foundation for a strong sense of community and personal development within Martyn House.