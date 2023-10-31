Martyn House mid-term trek to Tehri Dam, Uttarakhand

The Martyn House batch of 2029 boys recently embarked on a mid-term trek to Tehri, Uttarakhand. During their trip, the boys hiked to Dhandachauri and experienced a trek though pine forest, flowery meadows and hill side villages to the ancient Ghantakaran temple. Here, they demonstrated their life skills by gathering wood from the forest and cooking delicious Maggi.

Additionally, they were treated to an educational tour of the Tehri Dam, where they learned about its rich history and discussed about the geopolitics of construction of the dam. The trip also included adventure activities and reflection exercises. This unforgettable experience offered the boys opportunities not only strengthen their friendships but also to learn valuable life lessons.