Meraki 2024: An Inter-School Design Competition

On 9th and 10th September, The Doon School’s Design & Technology Department held the 4th edition of Meraki, its first offline inter-school design competition. The event focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 4: Quality Education. Students were given real-world problems and came up with innovative ideas and impressive models.

42 young designers from 4 schools competed in categories such as Product Design, Architecture, Interior Design, and 3D Modeling, making the event a showcase of creativity and impactful solutions.

Congratulations to Woodstock School, Mussoorie, for winning the Best School award!