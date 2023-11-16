Midterm Social Service Project in Gaid Village

Fostering Community Bonds and Support

A group of fourteen students, accompanied by three Masters, conducted a community service project during the midterm break in Gaid village, about 80 kilometers from Dehradun. Over four days, they engaged with the local youth and elders, learning from their simple way of life and sharing their boarding school culture. They also visited a government primary school, where they painted the boundary wall and donated two soft boards for teaching aids. This experience was enriching and contributed to the village’s welfare. – Arjun Prakash