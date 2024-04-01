MUN Training Workshop

The MUN Society recently held a two days training session to prepare for the upcoming DSMUN conference. The session was led by an experienced trainer Mr. Mir Mustafa Ali Hasan who is a lawyer and works as a Strategy and Oversight Officer at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Bonn, Germany. He covered areas like executive board roles, adjudication, bias removal, and situational awareness. Participants gained valuable insights and skills, fostering collaboration and empowering them with new skills and perspectives.