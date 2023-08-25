The Doon School’s Biology Department hosted an enriching Mushroom Cultivation Workshop led by Mr. D.P. Joshi and Visheshwar Agro Products.

Students and faculty explored the intricacies of cultivation, its significance, and health benefits. With hands-on guidance, participants prepared bags using layering and mixing techniques. The bags now rest for incubation before transitioning to the student-crafted mushroom cultivation chamber in 2 weeks. An inspiring journey towards sustainable practices!

