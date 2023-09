The Doon School’s incredible achievement at the Mussoorie International School Debates!

Aaditya Agarwal shone as the Best Speaker in Hindi Debates, while Riddhim Agarwal is awarded as the Best Speaker in English Debates.

This dynamic trio, alongside Aryavardhan Agarwal, didn’t just participate – they conquered, winning both English and Hindi Debates! Huge congratulations to the team!