Hanu Aryan Valley Students’ Inspiring Visit to The Doon School under Operation Sadbhavna

As part of #OperationSadbhavna, 25 students from classes 8th to 11th of Hanu Aryan Valley and Hanu Yokma School, accompanied by an officer, JCO, and NCO from the 191 Field Regiment, visited The Doon School.

This National Integration Tour aimed at fostering unity among diverse communities. The students explored the academic excellence and ethos of The Doon School, contributing to their holistic development. Such initiatives play a pivotal role in promoting understanding and camaraderie, aligning with the broader goals of #NationalIntegration.

#OperationSadbhavna continues to leave a positive imprint on young minds, nurturing a spirit of unity and tolerance.