National Science Day 2025

The Doon School celebrated National Science Day on Friday, 28th February 2025, with a series of academic and experiential learning opportunities. The day began with multiple keynote addresses on the significance of science in today’s world, followed by student-led presentations that explored key scientific concepts and advancements.

Interactive challenges provided a platform for problem-solving and critical thinking, encouraging participants to apply scientific principles in real-time scenarios. The event concluded with a rocket launch demonstration, showcasing innovation and technical expertise.

This initiative reflected the school’s commitment to fostering scientific curiosity and innovation among students.