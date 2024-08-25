National Space Day 2024

Educational Field Trip to Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology

On August 23, in honor of National Space Day, ten students from The Doon School, accompanied by Dr. Ashish Dean, visited the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG) in Dehradun. The institute, under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, hosted the students for a day filled with scientific exploration and learning, celebrating the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The students toured various laboratories, including the Mineral Separation and Mounting Laboratory, the X-ray Fluorescence Laboratory, the Stable Isotope Laboratory, and the Scanning Electron Microscopy and EDX Laboratory. They also attended an insightful presentation on the history of ISRO, with a special focus on the achievements of Chandrayaan-3.

Additionally, the students explored the institute’s museum, where they viewed a diverse collection of fossils and rocks, gaining knowledge about their formation and origins. The program was both educational and entertaining, leaving the students with a deeper appreciation for space science and geology.