National Wildlife Week – Owling Trail

Delighted to share an experience from The Doon School’s Wildlife Week celebrations, presented by NEST Society in collaboration with the Rajaji Tiger Reserve. Dr. Dhananjai Mohan led an engaging Owling Trail, unveiling the fascinating world of nocturnal creatures to our students. Witnessing Indian Grey Hornbills roost and Fruit Bats feeding were just a few highlights. Tracking down Spotted Owlets through their calls added to the thrill.

We extend our gratitude to Mr. Saket Badola and Dr. Dhananjai Mohan for gifting our students an informative poster on endangered Indian owls, some of which inhabit The Doon School Campus.