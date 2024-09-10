Obituary – Mr. Shomie Ranjan Das

We condole the passing of Mr. Shomie Ranjan Das, a distinguished Indian educationist and alumnus of The Doon School (165H, 1951).

During the course of his illustrious career, Mr. Das led three of India’s premier schools—The Doon School, Mayo College, and Lawrence School, Sanawar. As Headmaster of The Doon School from 1988 to 1996, his leadership left a lasting mark on the institution, shaping the lives of countless students and faculty members.

Mr. Das’s dedication to education, coupled with his humility and wisdom, earned him the respect of both students and colleagues alike. He will be fondly remembered for his contributions to Indian education and the values he upheld.

He is survived by his two sons and a daughter and their families, as well as the many lives he touched through the journey of his life.

May his soul rest in peace.