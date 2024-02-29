The Doon School Team shines in Online Debates at The International School Bangalore

A team comprising Hrishikesh Aiyer, Aditya Koradia and Agastya Chamaria participated in the TISB Debates held online.

80+ teams participated in this tournament, where The Doon School team reached the semi-final round. There were a total of 240 speakers in the tournament, where Aditya Koradia was adjudged the 8th best speaker of the tournament, Hrishikesh Aiyer was adjudged the 3rd best speaker of the tournament and Agastya Chamaria was adjudged the 2nd best speaker of the tournament.

Congratulations to the debaters on their commendable performance.