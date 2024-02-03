Congratulations to Aadi Jain for achieving the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Award! Aadi secured the highest marks in India for Cambridge IGCSE Music during the June 2023 examinations. The achievement was celebrated in a special felicitation ceremony on January 28th at The Lalit Hotel, Mumbai, where Aadi was presented with the well-deserved certificate.

This remarkable accomplishment highlights Aadi’s dedication and excellence in the field of music, making him a shining example for students across the country.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Aadi on this impressive academic milestone. Well done!