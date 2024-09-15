Outstanding Performance by The Doon School at Young Thinkers’ Conclave

The Doon School’s delegation excelled at the Silver Jubilee Commemorative Young Thinkers’ Conclave 2024, hosted by Mayo College Girls’ School, Ajmer. Competing against 23 schools, nine boys from A and S forms participated in multiple events, including English and Hindi debates, creative writing, and quiz. The English Debate team—Kanishk Bammi, Kai Kubo, and Ayaan Mittal—won the final round, securing the Best Delegation title. Ayaan Mittal was named Best Speaker. In Hindi Creative Writing, Mahek Kumar and Arnav Tiwari reached the finals, while Rehhan Chadha won the English Creative Writing event.

Congratulations to all participants for their remarkable achievements!