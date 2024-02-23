Prefectorial Council 2024 Offsite Workshop

The Prefectorial Council 2024, and their tutors – HM, DHM, DEP, DEA and PSM, one of the School’s counsellors, went on an overnight off site to Mike’s Jungle Retreat.

The agenda was to continue the conversation on the quality and character of leadership that the School desires from the student leadership team. Learning from them what the challenges and successes of the initial weeks of being at the helm have been like, solving puzzles under peer observation, engaging in activities that required reflecting on individual and shared values, and opening up to a variety of views and perspectives made for some interesting sessions. Informal interaction around the bonfire, the dining table, while cycling and playing cricket helped develop closer bonds among the group.

The good weather, delicious food, beautiful jungle location and wonderful hospitality at the retreat was truly appreciated by all. The team returned with renewed determination to lead the student community with reason, compassion and the right role modeling.