THE DOON SCHOOL

Psychology Festival at Hopetown School

A delegation of 4 students from The Doon School participated in Psychology Fest at The Hopetown School on the 19th of August 2023. During the course of the event the students participated in a number of activities, such as debating, roleplay, interactive sessions and various other activities improving their understanding of emotions in a young adolescent’s life. Overall, they learned techniques to deal effectively with an ocean of emotions!

