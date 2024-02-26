Round Square Conference at Pathways World School Gurugram

Summer at Doon 2024 : 24th May to 06th June 2024 Important Dates at a Glance - Spring Term 2024 Join Us for Open Day Visit International Student Science Conference (ISSC)
The Doon School delegation comprising of Rafay Bukhari, Aaryansh Kejriwal, Guransh Chawla, Abhiraj Singh, Shubh Agarwal and Chitransh Gulati participated in the Round Square Conference held at Pathways World School Gurugram. The team engaged in various discussions on topics such as Globalization, Internationalism and the other Round Square IDEALS. They also visited the Vishal Garh Farms where they witnessed and experienced the different cultures of India. The team displayed a commendable performance at their first conference representing The Doon School.

