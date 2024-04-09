Round Square Conference hosted by Vivek High School

A delegation comprising Zorawar Singhal, Parikshit Singh Rao, Hrehaan Manab Deka, Vedang Goel, Arjun Gondalia, Vir Singh Sandhu, Ayaan Mahajan, Tegh Singh Patwalia, and Kabir Gupta, accompanied by master Anjulesh Kumar Singh (AKH), attended the Round Square Conference in Chandigarh, hosted by Vivek High School.

The Round Square conference centred on the theme of “Self-Empowerment,” emphasizing the exploration of participants’ inner selves to foster character development. Rooted in Japanese philosophies such as ‘Wabi-Sabi’ and ‘Kintsugi,’ the conference encouraged delegates to embrace imperfection and simplicity, rather than pursuing perfection. Through discussions in barazza groups, delegates gained insights into these themes, facilitating self-reflection and interactive engagement. Team building exercises and forest bathing sessions further enhanced socialization and connection to nature, fostering lifelong friendships and memories among participants.