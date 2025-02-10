SAIBSA 2025 at Doon School: A Hub for Collaborative Learning & Innovation

Where like mind shares ideas

The Doon School hosted the SAIBSA (South Asia International Baccalaureate Schools Association) event on February 8, 2025, bringing together Heads of Schools and educators from leading institutions across India. The Headmaster of The Doon School Dr. Jagpreet Singh and SAIBSA President Mr. Kaiser Dopaishi highlighted the importance of collaborative and concept-based learning. Over 200 educators participated in sessions led by 29 facilitators, covering 22 IBDP subjects and core components. The event fostered discussions on innovative teaching methodologies, reinforcing the commitment to excellence in IB education.