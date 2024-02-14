SDOF Trip – A Day of Exploration

On February 11, 2024, the D Form and 3 members from NEST with Masters & Admin Staff embarked on an SDOF trip to explore three prominent destinations: Asan Barrage, Ashok Rock Edicts of Kalasi, and Abhinav Dairy Farm.

The day kicked off at Asan Barrage, a captivating wetland near Dehradun. Amidst a serene backdrop, participants enjoyed bird watching and gained insights from Mr. Ajay Sharma and Dr. Srinivas.

The adventure continued to the Ashok Rock Edicts of Kalasi, unveiling the Mauryan Empire’s historical marvel. Engaging discussions with Mr. Ajay Sharma enlightened participants on Emperor Ashoka’s governance principles.

The journey concluded at Abhinav Dairy Farm, offering a first-hand experience of sustainable farming. Mr. Avinash Ailawat’s dedication to ethical practices left a lasting impression on the group. Overall, the outing proved delightful and enriching for both students and mentors alike, fostering a day of discovery and learning.