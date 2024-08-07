Shreyansh Jha’s Win at U-15 Squash Tournaments

Shreyansh Jha of The Doon School showcased his exceptional talent by clinching his first U-15 title at the Telangana Open Squash Tournament held in Hyderabad.

Earlier, he demonstrated his competitive spirit at the HCL Southern Slam Tournament in Chennai, achieving a commendable 5th position.

These achievements highlight Shreyansh’s rapid rise in the squash arena, setting the stage for his ascent into the top 5 of the all-India rankings within just six months of entering the U-15 category