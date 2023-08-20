Champions on and off the field!

DSOBS claimed victory, lifting the SL Sharma Memorial Soccer Trophy presented by Mr. Suresh Sharma (son of Mr SL Sharma), Old Boy Class of ’63 (245-K) and former School Captain.

DSOBS triumphs 5-2 against The Doon School Team, etching their names into history. Amidst the jubilant cheers, this victory pays homage to the revered legacy of Mr. SL Sharma, a cherished Maths master from 1948 to 1978 and Housemaster of Hyderabad House. The trophy, bestowed by his son Mr. Suresh Sharma, bridges generations of Doscos, uniting them in spirit and passion.

#TheDoonSchool #Doscos #LifeAtDoon #SLSharmaMemorialTrophy #SoccerMatch #MemorialTournament #DSOBS #OldBoysSociety