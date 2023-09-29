SPIC MACAY presents Manipuri Folk Dance, Pung Cholom

The Doon School had the privilege of hosting a mesmerizing performance of Manipuri folk dance, Pung Cholom. This captivating event took place in our prestigious Auditorium on Tuesday, September 26, and was presented by the talented Khumukcham Romendro Singh and his team.

SPIC MACAY, Uttarakhand, deserves accolades for organizing this culturally enriching experience. Pung Cholom, a traditional dance form from Manipur, is known for its rhythmic drumming and graceful movements.

The audience was transported to the mystical world of Manipuri culture as Romendro Singh and his team performed this ancient art with unmatched precision and passion. The auditorium resonated with the beats of traditional drums, and the graceful dancers brought the essence of Manipur to life.

It was an evening of cultural immersion and artistic excellence, leaving a lasting impression on all who were fortunate enough to witness this spectacular performance. We extend our gratitude to SPIC MACAY, Uttarakhand, for bringing this cultural gem to The Doon School.