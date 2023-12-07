The Astronomical Society recently organized a stargazing and astrophotography workshop led by Astrophile Education Services in Dhanaulti on 18th and 19th November. Students immersed themselves in an overnight session to understand the basics of Night sky stargazing and astral photography using an equatorial mount with Sky-Watcher EvoStar 80 APO Doublet Refractor Telescope and Altazimuth mount. During the course of the session, they watched and clicked astral photos not only using DSLR but also learned to take photos from even a mobile phone with pro features. Students clicked photos of the Orion Nebula, Capella, Pleiades, Betelgeuse, Andromeda Galaxy, Several Constellations, and two planets named Jupiter and its moons and Venus.

The students were also awarded certification on the successful completion of the Cosmic Exploration Astrophotography Workshop.