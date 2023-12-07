Summer at Doon 2024 : 24th May to 06th June 2024 Apply for the AY 2024-2025 Scholarship (Last Date - 20th December 2023) Important Dates at a Glance - Spring Term 2024 Important Dates at a Glance - Autumn Term (2023) & Spring Term 2024
  • Fri, 8th December, 2023

THE DOON SCHOOL

Stargazing and Astrophotography Workshop

The Astronomical Society recently organized a stargazing and astrophotography workshop led by Astrophile Education Services in Dhanaulti on 18th and 19th November. Students immersed themselves in an overnight session to understand the basics of Night sky stargazing and astral photography using an equatorial mount with Sky-Watcher EvoStar 80 APO Doublet Refractor Telescope and Altazimuth mount. During the course of the session, they watched and clicked astral photos not only using DSLR but also learned to take photos from even a mobile phone with pro features. Students clicked photos of the Orion Nebula, Capella, Pleiades, Betelgeuse, Andromeda Galaxy, Several Constellations, and two planets named Jupiter and its moons and Venus.

The students were also awarded certification on the successful completion of the Cosmic Exploration Astrophotography Workshop.