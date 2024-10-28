Sur aur Saaz: A Musical Journey Through Culture, Heritage, and Emotions

Sur aur Saaz was an unforgettable musical journey, connecting hearts through the universal language of music! The evening opened with the devotional “Ekadantaya Vakratundaya” by Shankar Mahadevan, creating a sacred ambiance. The orchestra’s powerful rendition of Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 and a fresh take on Pandit Ravi Shankar’s Raga Kirwani celebrated cultural heritage and creativity.

Highlights included nostalgic “My Grandfather’s Clock,” the vibrant “Tico-Tico no Fubá,” and the soulful Raga Shivranjani. Aadi Jain’s original piece Journey of the Fallen added an emotional touch, leading up to the grand finale with “Apsara Aali.”