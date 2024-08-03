Tata Building India School Essay Competition 2024

Tata Sons recently facilitated the Tata Building India School Essay Competition for The Doon School students, fostering intellectual growth and providing a platform for young minds to voice their thoughts on key societal issues.

This prestigious nationwide competition engages students from class 6th to 12th, inspiring a commitment to nation-building. It is designed to empower future leaders by encouraging them to articulate their perspectives on important national topics. Through this initiative, Tata Group exemplifies its dedication to creating a brighter India by nurturing the next generation of thinkers and leaders.