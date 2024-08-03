THE DOON SCHOOL

  Tata Building India School Essay Competition 2024

Tata Sons recently facilitated the Tata Building India School Essay Competition for The Doon School students, fostering intellectual growth and providing a platform for young minds to voice their thoughts on key societal issues.

This prestigious nationwide competition engages students from class 6th to 12th, inspiring a commitment to nation-building. It is designed to empower future leaders by encouraging them to articulate their perspectives on important national topics. Through this initiative, Tata Group exemplifies its dedication to creating a brighter India by nurturing the next generation of thinkers and leaders.