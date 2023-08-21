Thank you, Alex Kiser!

The Doon School had the privilege of hosting Alex Kiser and Ethan Ramchand, esteemed exchange students from The St. Albans School, Washington DC.

Their gracious presence left an indelible mark on our hearts and collective experiences. The intercultural exchange enriched us all, fostering enduring connections. As they conclude this chapter, we extend our sincerest well-wishes for their future pursuits.

Our gratitude is profound, and we anticipate the possibility of future interactions. Until then, a formal adieu with appreciation and hope for the times ahead.

