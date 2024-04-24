The Anand Delhi Horse Show

We are delighted to share the outstanding achievements of our students at the DELHI HORSE SHOW, hosted by the Army Polo and Riding Centre at the Army Equestrian Centre, Delhi Cantt., New Delhi. Despite facing fierce competition from over 100 participants representing various schools and clubs, young DOSCOS demonstrated exceptional talent and bravery in the Junior and Children 1 [CH1] categories.

The accolades are as follows:

DEV NITIN GUPTA (594-H):

* Secured the 4th position in the Team Show Jumping Junior category.

RUDRA NIKUL JALAN (81-J):

* Won the Silver Medal in the Open Show Jumping across all categories.

* Secured the Silver Medal in the Show Jumping CH1 category team.

* Achieved an impressive 6th position in Individual Show Jumping in the CH1 category, competing against over 72 participants.

Congratulations, young Doscos, for your exceptional performance in equestrian sports, reflecting your dedication, perseverance, and unwavering spirit.