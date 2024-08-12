The Doon School at Jaipur Debates hosted by Neerja Modi School

The Doon School showcased an outstanding performance at the Jaipur Debates, hosted by Neerja Modi School. The senior team won three out of four preliminary debates, advancing to the quarterfinals, with Hrishikesh Aiyer earning two Best Speaker awards.

In the junior category, the team secured victories in two out of four rounds, with Viransh Jain and Amarnath Sahu each receiving a Best Speaker award.

During the mixed rounds, Viransh Jain received two best speaker awards and Amarnath Sahu received one best speaker award.