The Doon School Chess Tournament 2023 witnessed a gripping competition as 64 players from 16 teams engaged in a 6-round clash over 2 intense days at The Doon School Kilachand Library. Displaying profound skills from opening strategies to endgame finesse, these players demonstrated mastery over the board. The matches were intense, strategies incisive, and sportsmanship was commendable.

