The Doon School Delegation at EHMUN’25

The Doon School Delegation participated in the Emerald Heights Model United Nations Conference 2025. 20 boys participated in the conference, and the students performed very well, winning 13 speaker awards, in their respective committees. Out of 7 committees, The Doon School delegation won 4 best delegate awards.

The following boys won awards in their respective committees:

•⁠ ⁠Arsh, Shaurya, Neil, Kushaagra and Viraj received a Verbal Mention.

•⁠ ⁠Barun, Arish and Ayaaz received the Special Mention award.

•⁠ ⁠Vir received the High Commendation award.

•⁠ ⁠Aadidev, Rafay, Vedant and Aprameya received the Best Delegate award.