The Doon School delegation at Mayo Model G20 Summit

The delegation from The Doon School, consisting of Akhil Ahuja, Vedaanta Oberoi, Reyansh Agarwal, and Neelotpal, accompanied by Dr. Ankur Joshi, actively participated in the Mayo Model G20 Summit. This summit provided an unparalleled experience, immersing students in real-world challenges and refining their communication and coordination skills. The primary goal was to cultivate consensus on critical global issues, including climate change, as student delegates engaged with representatives from diverse G20 countries. This practical experience not only improved social and communication skills but also created a unique platform for international collaboration.

A significant highlight of the summit was the impactful keynote speech delivered by Shri Amitabh Kant, a distinguished former Indian bureaucrat. Mr. Kant, who had previously served as the CEO of NITI Aayog and India’s G20 Sherpa, shared valuable insights and knowledge on the pivotal role played by the G20 in shaping global policies and its extensive impact on the international community. In his speech, he illuminated India’s successful efforts in securing unanimous consensus on six key issues during the G20 summit in New Delhi in 2023.

Delegates also relished watching an exciting exhibition game of polo. The Model G20 event concluded on a high note with a vibrant gala dinner.