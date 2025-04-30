The Doon School delegation at MCGS MUN’25

A 20-member delegation from The Doon School participated in the 13th edition of the Mayo College Girls’ School Model United Nations Conference.

Across four days of intense debate and diplomacy, our boys tackled global challenges with intellect, collaboration, and poise. We’re proud to announce that 8 delegates were recognised for their performances, with multiple Special Mentions, High Commendations, and Best Delegate awards!

Congratulations to all the boys for upholding the spirit of leadership and international cooperation!