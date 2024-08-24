The Doon School delegation at Oxford Model United Nations Conference 2024

The Doon School’s delegation participated at the Oxford Model United Nations Conference (India Edition) 2024, held at Flame University, Pune. Sixteen boys from the 10th grade participated in the event. Anshuman Gupta received the Best Position Paper award in SPECPOL, while Vir Sandhu earned an Honourable Mention in UNCSW. The conference also included special events such as the OxfordMUN Innovation Challenge, The Masquerade Ball, Global Village Gala, and the Oxford Power Drill, which the boys thoroughly enjoyed.

Congratulations to all participants for their outstanding achievements and a memorable experience.