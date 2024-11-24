The Doon School delegation at World Scholar’s Cup Global Round 2024

Nine boys from The Doon School excelled at the World Scholar’s Cup Global Round held in Bangkok, Thailand.

Competing against over 330 teams from 30 countries, two junior teams—comprising Avirat Jain, Kahaan Patel, Abhir Kohli, Devansh Gupta, Rian Gupta, and Vivaan Arora—secured places in the top 30, advancing to the Tournament of Champions at Yale University, USA.

The senior team of Ritvik Agrawal, Nanda Karumudi, and Uday Thakran placed 15th among 1000 students, with Ritvik recognized as the 52nd best scholar.