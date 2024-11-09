The Doon School has emerged as the WINNER of the North Zone in the prestigious Inter School Robotics Competition, organized by CISCE in collaboration with IHFC-IIT Delhi.

The journey began in July 2024, starting with 1000 participating schools nationwide.

The team advanced through multiple rigorous stages: from qualifying in the Preliminary Rounds (Top 480), excelling in the Design Documentation stage (Top 240), and succeeding in Stage 2 Video Submission (Top 120). Competing against 30 North Indian teams in Lucknow on 25th October, The Doon School emerged victorious. Now among the Top 24 teams, they are set for the Grand Finale in Hyderabad this November.

Congratulations to the team: Vivaan Singhi (Team Leader), Trijat Kumar Sah, and Ved Agrawal!