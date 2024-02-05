Summer at Doon 2024 : 24th May to 06th June 2024 Important Dates at a Glance - Spring Term 2024 International Student Science Conference (ISSC)
  • Tue, 6th February, 2024

The Doon School hosted an enriching discussion on ISC Maths Board Exam prep!

Educators from various schools, came together to gain a deep understanding of exam trends, shared students’ preparation experiences, and discussed effective teaching strategies. The dialogue created a supportive network, enhancing the quality of education. Last-minute preparation tips were shared, empowering students for success.

The event was a collaborative success, fostering a community of educators dedicated to excellence!