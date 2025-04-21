The Doon School Literature Festival | Meet the Authors

On the occasion of World Book & Copyright Day, The Doon School is hosting the Doon School Literature Festival—a vibrant celebration of literary excellence and cultural dialogue.

Featuring acclaimed authors and scholars — Mr Tanuj Solanki, Dr Sukrita Paul Kumar, Prof Harish Trivedi, Ms Bijoya Sawian, and Prof. Nishat Zaidi, the festival will include:

· Thought-provoking panel conversations on literature, language, and culture

· Books Exhibition : A curated showcase of various authors’ celebrated works

· Engaging literary exchanges between speakers, students, and faculty

UNESCO marks April 23rd to honour literary legends like Shakespeare and Cervantes—making it the perfect day to inspire young readers and writers through meaningful literary exchange.