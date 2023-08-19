The Doon School Model United Nations Conference (DSMUN’23)

Posted on : August 19, 2023

The DSMUN is one of the largest student-run conferences in Asia. Year after year, it sees over 450 delegates from diverse backgrounds and cultures come together to engage in fierce debates and diplomatic interactions to reach a consensus regarding some of the most raging problems in today’s society and this year was no exception.

The DSMUN commenced with a vibrant atmosphere, as elegantly dressed delegates filled our campus. The inaugural ceremony took place in the Auditorium, where Dr. Jagpreet Singh, the Headmaster, and the Chief Guest, Mr. Rohan Chand Thakur (IAS) – The Doon School Old Boy, Class of 2001, delivered inspiring speeches to the gathering. The Secretary-General then struck the gavel, officially inaugurating DSMUN. The day was marked by passionate debates and eloquent speeches, as representatives delved into discussions, seeking solutions and expressing their countries’ viewpoints. Amidst the serious deliberations, there were also moments of amusement – from the Lok Sabha chair accidentally breaking their gavel to protests erupting within the IMF committee, and even the Indian President figuratively taking a stand atop tables during the Indo-Pak commission. The first day concluded as a resounding success, culminating with a memorable Secretariat dinner at an offsite venue, an experience that left a lasting impression on many young delegates.

Thes second day was just as enthralling as the first. The delegates were posed with fictional crises and soon they were seen frantically moving around the committees, attempting to come up with solutions to combat these crises. We were also witness to nations collaborating with each other to come up with solutions, as representatives were seen persuading other nations to embrace and promote their policies. Every committee was rocked with drama as we witnessed a mass suspension of representatives in Lok Sabha, a frenzied mon in the Indo-Pak commission and the impeachment of Mikhail Gorbachev in the cabinet of Mikhail Gorbachev. The day drew to a close with the DelDance as delegates sang along to the diverse assortment of the School band’s numbers and danced along with the School Dance Troop.

The final day featured nations proposing their policies and solutions, as we saw several rounds of intense voting. Some committees were able to determine a solution and reach a consensus, while others failed to do so due to the conflicting opinions of the nations. The closing ceremony saw the Chief Guest, Mr. Ovais Sarmad, Former Deputy Executive Secretary at United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), talk about his experiences, after which the prize distribution ceremony was held. The President of the DSMUN then banged the gavel to officially close DSMUN.